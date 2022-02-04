Kennewick, WA - Kennewick Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at a historic building in downtown Kennewick.
The fire started around 5:30 this morning. Kennewick FD says, about ten people were in the building and one dog. All made it out, one of the residents, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.
One resident we spoke to says his dog woke him up, "she started clawing on me and jumping on me and barking and I don't know if she might have heard someone knocking at my door trying to get everyone out. I mean if she hadn't been there I don't think I would have woken up to people knocking."
Another resident we spoke with says he heard glass shattering and fire alarms going off in the building.
The fire was contained in about two hours, however the business located below the apartments, have water and smoke damage.
The American Red Cross were present and helping residents. One volunteer says they are interviewing residents to ensure they receive the exact needs.
The Red Cross says they provided blankets, food, water as well as comfort kits the have basic hygiene so residents feel in control again.
I reached out to the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership to see what their plan was moving forward. Stephanie Button says she is in contact with Kennewick FD to make sure the businesses are aware of the damage.
I reached out to Chief Chad Michael from KFD who says, the fire was too big to contain from the inside, therefore they fought it from the outside in.
Once the fire was put out, firefighters realized the building has several cracks which raised concerns about the structure's stability.
At this time Chief Michael says they don't know the cause and it may take some time due to the structure concerns, but once they know the structure is safe to enter.