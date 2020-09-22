Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership hosts a virtual pumpkin carving contest

KENNEWICK, WA - Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is hosting a virtual pumpkin carving contest for 2020!
Post a picture of your carved pumpkin on Facebook or Instagram using the tag @Dwtnkennewickpartnership and the hashtag #DKpumpkin2020 to be entered to win gift cards and the greatest prize, the GOLDEN PUMPKIN!
The contest runs from October 22nd to October 30th with winners announced on Halloween!
Age groups for entries are 5-10 years old, 11-15 years old, and +16 (adult)
Visit www.historickennewick.org/halloween for more details!