UNION GAP, WA- A classic Union Gap business is finally welcoming its customers back since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.
Skateland owners took advantage of their time closed to transform their roller rink into a midcentury modern, light filled, teal colored scheme.
One of the owners Connie Eisenzimmer says they re-did the carpet, the snack bar wall, new chandeliers and new paint.
Eisenzimmer says welcoming people back meant bringing back old memories.
"Many people told us their stories of Skateland of how they met here. How their parents met here or some funny story," said Eisenzimmer.
One roller skater, Dylan Messinger said "My favorite memory is lining down the center and dancing the macarena or the cupid shuffle.
Roller skaters expressed what being able to skate again means to them.
"This is my go-to when ever I feel down. So when they opened up it was a brace of joy released through out myself. I just fell in love and was excited about it being back open again," said Nicholas Menes
Others says they are happy to be back to a place that feels like home.
Messinger said "Skateland is home. It's where I feel happy, it's where I feel safe. No other place has given me that."
He added "Skating is as important to me as breathing. It's what I do to pass the time, it's what I do to have fun, It's what I do to relax."
If you would like to visit Skateland hours and prices are below:
Friday Evening
6:00-7:45 & 8:00-10:00
Skate either session for $8.95
Skate both sessions for $12.95
Saturday Afternoon
1:00-2:45 & 3:00-4:45
Skate either session for $8.50
Skate both sessions for $12.50
Saturday Evening
6:00-7:45 & 8:00-10:00
Skate either session for $8.95
Skate both sessions for $12.95