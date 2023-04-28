PACIFIC NORTHWEST—
History. We’ve learned about it our entire lives in and outside of the classroom.
You have noticed at one point while driving down the highway a sign reading “Historical Marker - 2 Miles.”
What are they, you ask? Historical markers help us remember the past and learn a little more than just the history portion. We get to appreciate the cultural heritage of it while getting to learn more about the community where they’re located.
Michelle Bertrand, the Executive Director of the Franklin County Historical Society tells us markers are put up based on how they’re funded.
Oftentimes they’re found on public lands and funded by museums. But sometimes, they can be found on private properties.
“I can imagine that they come from a variety of different sources such as museum funding,” says Bertrand. “It’s likely that they receive private funding or there’s government funding available.”
Stephanie Button with the Downtown Historic Kennewick Partnership tells me markers can look like pretty much anything, from a small plaque to even a large monument.
Locally in the Lower Columbia Basin, we have plenty of markers that can be found just about anywhere.
“Here in Kennewick ( the greater Tri-Cities) we have historical markers that point out historic buildings, where significant events took place (like the flood of 1948 or the Poplar Grove ShootOut, a Halloween, “Massacre"), and where people lived (statues at the Gathering Place or Wiyákuktpa, share the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s customs and traditions of gathering tule reed around Ánwas, the area now known as Clover Island).” says Stephanie “These historical markers help put our community and its history into context. When we commemorate where history happened, the entire community grows stronger.”
She adds that markers can be about any person, place or event. All with the goal of preserving our history.
Often, we learn about US history in the classroom but when Stephanie says there’s deeper history in our own backyards school curriculums don’t tell us.
“But we also have markers with more locally focused history, celebrating local legends like Jay Perry, who you would be hard-pressed to find represented in local school classrooms. Historical Markers can tell a diverse spectrum of histories and heritage stories.” she says.
While many markers help preserve our history, a deeper look into the stories on the markers can be as easy as a trip to local museums like the REACH, East Benton County Historical Society, Franklin County Historical Society and so many more.
And with summer just around the corner, many parents might think of how to keep the kids entertained despite the heat. One way — taking a trip down the highway and stopping at a marker to read into our local history.
If you’re thinking about staying indoors while learning some more, you can always take a virtual tour of The Evergreen State.
The virtual tour takes you through the many stops from the Canadian Border to Vancouver.
A little closer to home, you can take a trip from Pasco to Yakima, learning about the different towns that came about from the railroad in the late 1800s. Turning into the development of agricultural lands and eventually building the highways we use today.
