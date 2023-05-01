RICHLAND, Wash.- A history hike up Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead the guided 3.6 mile hike. hike.
The “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain according a press release from the Manhattan Project National Historic Park.
"We are excited to work with rangers from Whitman Mission National Historic Site to share this history that is right here in our backyard,” said Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart.
Those participating should be prepared to hike uphill, bring food and water and prepare for different types of weather.
