TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation's Youth Heritage Project is accepting applications until May 31 for students to learn about the world's largest environmental cleanup project.
The free three-day program gives students an opportunity to explore Tribal Nations in the area that became the Hanford Site and the workers who helped build the world's first plutonium production facility.
The overnight experience will show the legacy of the project through experimental activites as well as a project proposal to end the camp.
Youth Heritage Project is accepting applications for the free experience through midnight on May 31. The camp runs July 18-21 and is open for all high school students.
