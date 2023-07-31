OLYMPIA, Wash.- Mega Millions now has a jackpot of over $1 billion. HIT 5, Grows closer to the $1.6 million record.

HIT 5, draws tonight July 31, 2023. The current jackpot stands at $1.4 million. If a winning ticket is not drawn tonight, the jackpot will grow closer to $1.6 million.

Mega Millions, will draw on Tuesday, August 1. The current jackpot stands at $1.05 billion. It is now tied for the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

HIT 5, will draw at 8:00 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, July 31. Tickets are available to purchase until 7:45 p.m.

Mega Millions, will draw at 8:00 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, August 1. Tickets can be purchased until 7:45 p.m. On the day of the drawing.