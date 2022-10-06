Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd

YAKIMA, Wash. - A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
There were two victims with minor injuries in the reported hit-and-run. YPD reports the cause is currently unknown. The collision was reported just after 10:40 p.m.
YPD also does not know how many suspects are involved, or where any suspects currently are.
