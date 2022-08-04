RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street.
The vehicle involved was reported as stolen and the driver fled from the scene after hitting a power pole and knocking out power in the surrounding area.
Currently Thayer Drive is closed between Lee Blvd and Swift Blvd as crews work to restore power.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Richland Police Department non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
