BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a vegetation fire on Sunday afternoon reportedly caused by a hit-and-run crash.
In a Facebook post, BCFD 1 said that, according to several witnesses, a car hit a utility pole in the area of E. 10th Ave. and S. Havana St., breaking it in half and causing the nearby grass and natural vegetation to catch on fire.
Crews contained the fire to about a half acre.
Officials said no buildings were threatened, and no injuries were reported in connection with the crash.
Benton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the hit-and-run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.