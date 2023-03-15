KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to area of S. Cedar St. and E. 10th Ave around 7 p.m. on March 14 for a single car rollover crash.
According to the KPD multiple properties were damaged before the crash and witnesses reported that the driver of the car ran from the scene.
The driver, a 40-year-old Kennewick woman, was found nearby and taken into custody for hit-and-run and outstanding warrants according to the KPD.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
