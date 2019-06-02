KENNEWICK, WA - Police have arrested the man responsible for crashing into a utility pole Saturday that caused a power outage affecting over 1,000 customers.

Sunday afternoon officers responded to the area of East 13th Ave. in Kennewick for a report of a court order violation.

While contacting the suspect in that incident, one of the officers recognized a car matching the description from the hit and run crash from Saturday morning.

Officers say the likely cause of the crash was distracted driving.

60-year-old Rory Bryan has been booked for hit and run and cited for various other infractions.