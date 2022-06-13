YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision at around 10:30 a.m. on June 12.
The cyclist was heading west on Summitview Avenue, around the 13000 block near the fog line and off the roadway. An unknown maroon vehicle, described as a GMC Sierra or Denali style pickup, was also headed west on Summitview, according to initial investigation.
The driver crossed over the fog line and hit the cyclist. According to witnesses, the driver did not stop and continued west. One witness tried to follow the vehicle but lost sight within a couple blocks.
The 66-year-old cyclist was a woman from Yakima. She was dead when responders arrived.
YCSO is asking for public help finding and identifying the vehicle and driver. Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicle around that area should contact Deputy Scot Swallow at 509-574-2500.
Those in the area are asked to check their security systems for June 12 between 10:25-10:40 a.m.
There will be damage to the front right of the vehicle.
