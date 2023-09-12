UNION GAP, Wash.-Union Gap Police are asking any witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries on September 11 to come forward.
Union Gap PD responded to the hit-and-run in the eastbound lane of the 10 block of E. Valley Mall Blvd around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, September 11 and found a 55-year-old Yakima man with life-threatening injuries.
According to Union Gap PD the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a white Subaru that then left the scene. He was taken to the hospital in Yakima, but due to the extent of his injuries was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A witness followed the Subaru and called 911. Union Gap PD stopped the car and the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving without identification.
Any other witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Union Gap PD at 509-248-0430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.