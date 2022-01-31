WAPATO, WA - Washington State Patrol said two drivers were racing when one lost control and hit the other. One passenger was taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital. The driver and other passenger were not hurt.
The driver that caused the crash took off.
WSP was able to get the runaway driver's license plate said district 3 public information officer, Chris Thorson. He said they will contact the register owner to find the driver.
It's unclear if the drivers knew each other said Trooper Thorson.
This happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Both cars were going North on SR 97 just south of Jones road, which is about half a mile north of Wapato.