YAKIMA, Wash. -
A hit-and-run on Summitview Avenue proved fatal for 66-year-old Wendy Baker as she was bicycling with her husband and friends, all avid riders, according to Marshall Slight, Yakima County Chief deputy coroner.
Baker had worked in health care and taught in YVC's nursing department for 16 years. She retired in 2021 after serving two years as the interim Director of Nursing.
Baker rode in the back of the group and was the only one hit. Updated information from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports the vehicle as a Maroon GMC Denali heavy duty model from 2020, 2021 or 2022. There will be damage to the right front end.
YCSO is still looking for the vehicle and is investigating further details.
Anyone with information should contact Deputy Scot Swallow at 509-574-2500.
YVC President Linda Kaminski sent an email to the campus community regarding Baker's death. She outlined Baker's accomplishments and success through her time at YVC.
"We are indebted to Wendy for her excellent leadership of Yakima Valley College's nursing program and selfless service over many years to our state and local community," said Kaminski. "Wendy was well loved by her students and her colleagues. Our prayers go out to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed."
