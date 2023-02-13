PASCO, Wash.- The man who died in a hit-and-run on Highway 240 on Feb. 5 has been laid to rest. The Benton County Coroner identified him as 41-year-old Rodolfo Jose Angulo from Kennewick.
According to Angulo's family he grew up in the Tr-Cities and was the second oldest of twelve siblings. They say he was also a father to three children and loved being their father.
We had the chance to speak with his family Thursday at his memorial. The family is asking the community if they know anyone with any information or know who hit Angulo to come forward.
"We forgave, we don't hold grudges, we just want to get the closure for our family. you know, he had three beautiful kids who love him and his whole family behind him loved him!" said the family.
Washington State Patrol is still asking for the public's help in finding the driver believed to have hit Angulo on the highway.
Troopers say they don't even know what typed of car is involved but say that it would have front-end damage to the hood and possibly even the windshield. If you have any information call WSP.
