TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Several local public transportation services will be running on adjusted Holiday schedules for Christmas and New Year's.
Yakima:
Yakima Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter and Dial-A-Ride will operate as normally scheduled on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
There will be no Yakima Transit services on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
TRI-CITIES:
Ben-Franklin Transit bus service will end at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
There will be no bus service on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.
WALLA WALLA:
Valley Transit buses will not be running on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.
