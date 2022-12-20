Ben Franklin
 
 

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

Several local public transportation services will be running on adjusted Holiday schedules for Christmas and New Year's.

Yakima:

Yakima Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter and Dial-A-Ride will operate as normally scheduled on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

There will be no Yakima Transit services on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

TRI-CITIES:

Ben-Franklin Transit bus service will end at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

There will be no bus service on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

WALLA WALLA:

Valley Transit buses will not be running on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.