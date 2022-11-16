KENNEWICK, Wash.-
For three years now Phyllis Brownlee has prepared Holiday gift bags for seniors in the Tri-Cities community.
The gift bags are delivered to residents of care facilities and have items such as warm socks, treats, puzzles, and games in them.
Brownlee uses the Nextdoor app to help gather donations for the gift bags.
"This population, a lot of them are forgotten and they used to be us. They deserve to be honored, especially this time of year, so they don't feel so alone," Brownlee said.
In 2020 Brownlee filled and delivered 300 bags, in 2021 she delivered 540 and this year she hopes to provide over 1,000.
