KENNEWICK, WA - Local mom Tina Beverly and daughter Jessie Schuh, opened Wild Olive Charcuterie Kingdom (named after Schuh's daughter Olive) just a few months ago in August.
A growing business in Tri-Cities, WA, Wild Olive Charcuterie Kingdom already had 50 orders on Thanksgiving Day. They are now taking orders for the holidays.
"We always wanted to have a business and one day my mom called me up and said, what about charcuterie boards?" said Schuh.
The two have boards that range from $35 to $115. There boards can be savory, sweet, a mixture, or holiday themed.
"We consider ourselves food designers and stylists. They are more than just charcuterie boards, but they are both tasty and beautiful." said Schuh.
