TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
With Cyber Monday underway and more people ordering online goods the opportunity to stumble into a scam goes up. In this context a scam is someone trying to steal your money or information outright.
According to the Federal Trade Commission scammers are always changing their tactics, but there are key ways to spot a scam.
Scammers often use a tactic called phishing and send out texts and emails that look somewhat real according to the FTC.
These messages use links that bring the victim to a faulty website. There are a number of ways the scam can go from there, but the FTC says the cites may ask for account information, personal information, or even gift cards.
The Oregon Department of Justice sent out a warning just before Thanksgiving telling people to beware of five common scams around this time of year, using holiday shopping as a trojan horse.
The Oregon Department of Justice lists these examples:
1. Non-delivery scam
A scam where the deal is too good to be true. The package or item is never delivered and no confirmation number received by email, with no way to contact the seller after the transaction.
2. Gift card scam
A scam where the website will only take gift cards. A form of payment that can't be tracked and that can't be taken back once it leaves the card.
The site suggests never using a card outside of the website it's for.
3. Fake order scam
This scam uses phishing emails to suggest a problem with an online order. The thing is you may not have ordered something and the link goes to a fake website asking for financial details.
4. Fake delivery scam
A similar phishing scam that says a package has arrived or gives tracking details to a fake package. Similarly it will have links to a website sometimes trying to steal personal information instead. This can be used to steal your identity.
5. Fake website scam
A scam where the website itself is fake, but made to look like the Amazon or other common online store sites. This website is used to steal credit card information.
It says these are some of the most common ones, but scammers are always changing tactics in an attempt to steal financial and personal information.
The FTC recommends reporting email phishing attempts at reportphishing@apwg.org, text phishing attempts to SPAM (7726) or on their website ReportFraud.ftc.gov
It also says to go to IdentityTheft.gov if you have given away your social security, credit card, or bank account number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.