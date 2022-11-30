UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-
Local law enforcement agencies and Walmart Transportation are partnering for the 4th annual Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4.
Officers and Walmart drivers will be collecting gifts for children and families that have to spend the Holidays in area children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.
The public is encouraged to donate toys at the Pendleton and Hermiston Walmart locations and at the Pasco Walmart from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Toys will be distributed at the following regional children's hospitals:
St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton OR
Good Shepard Hospital, Hermiston OR
Randalls Children Hospital, Portland OR
2 Ronald McDonald Houses, Portland OR
Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Portland OR
Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Seattle WA
Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle WA
Ronald McDonald House, Seattle WA
Kadlec Pediatric Hospital, Richland WA
Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, Spokane WA
Shriner's Children's Hospital, Spokane WA
2 Ronald McDonald Houses, Spokane WA
Children's Village Medical Clinic, Yakima WA
Yakima Memorial Hospital Pediatric Unit, Yakima WA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.