Holiday toy drive

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-

Local law enforcement agencies and Walmart Transportation are partnering for the 4th annual Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4.

Officers and Walmart drivers will be collecting gifts for children and families that have to spend the Holidays in area children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.

The public is encouraged to donate toys at the Pendleton and Hermiston Walmart locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toys will be distributed at the following regional children's hospitals:

St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton OR

Good Shepard Hospital, Hermiston OR

Randalls Children Hospital, Portland OR

2 Ronald McDonald Houses, Portland OR

Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Portland OR

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Seattle WA

Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle WA

Ronald McDonald House, Seattle WA

Kadlec Pediatric Hospital, Richland WA

Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, Spokane WA 

Shriner's Children's Hospital, Spokane WA

2 Ronald McDonald Houses, Spokane WA

Children's Village Medical Clinic, Yakima WA

Yakima Memorial Hospital Pediatric Unit, Yakima WA 