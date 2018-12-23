The Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin County is the only domestic violence shelter in the two counties. Around the Christmas season the shelter gets an increase in the amount of people they have to serve.
"This time of year can be very stressful," said Deborah Culverhouse the director of the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin County. "When you consider that domestic abuse is involved the stress can fracture the home to a point that the shelter takes on a lot residents."
Because of this influx of people the shelter is forced to resort to other measures. This includes buying hotel rooms and in worse case scenarios having to send victims to shelters in Walla Walla, Yakima or Hermiston.
Not every victim is willing to come forward during the holidays because of fear of breaking up their family. Culverhouse understands that and hopes victims can at least utilize their hotline service if they are in need.
"We have a crisis line that is available 24/7 and there is an advocate there and they are very very well trained and extremely experienced in doing what they do," said Culverhouse.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence the number to the hotline mentioned above is
(800)-648-1277