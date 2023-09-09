WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The good citizens of Walla Walla got together today to celebrate and raise money for a statue of one of its own.
The Walla Walla community got together along with the family of Adam West. Marcelle Tagend Lear the wife of West spoke to NonStop Local but didn't want to be interviewed and she said this would mean everything to West because he was a genuine person who loved everybody.
This has been a tradition in Walla Walla since West's death in 2017 and is clearly not just a day of celebration but of remembrance.
Clint Young, an Adam West Batman look-alike, says this event is in honor of Adam West the best Batman there ever was.
West was born in 1928 and moved to Walla Walla at a young age, eventually attending Whitman College according to Young.
Young owns one of the original Batmobiles, however, he says this Batmobile is unique.
"This Batmobile is the only one in the world that's been autographed by Adam West and Evel Knievel," said Young. "Or as I like to say Adam and Evil."
Young says they have a goal of raising money to put up something special for West.
"It's a statue they want to put up in the park and they're raising funds every year to have it made," said Young.
Anthony is a Batman superfan who attended his first Adam West Day.
Anthony says West is someone he looked up to by bringing his favorite hero to life.
"I wish I would've met him in person, he was such an inspiration," said Anthony. "He's a man of honor and I love the fact that he gives out good words and good wisdoms. Adam West and Adam West Day, it's an honor because as a kid and all kids, it means a lot to us."
The final event of Adam West Day will be lighting up the Bat-signal downtown at 9 pm.
