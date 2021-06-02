"Holy Butlers Pantry Batman!" The original Batman's pantry sold from his Walla Walla home
WALLA WALLA, WA - One lucky person was able to purchase the butlers pantry previously owned by Adam West!  
 
Did you know the famous actor Adam West, most commonly known as the original Batman, is from Walla Walla Washington?
 
A Facebook post show the cabinet was being sold but asks the question, "to keep in original condition or to fixer up". What do you think?
 
 
The author of the post commented saying the cabinet has been purchased and kept in it’s original condition.

