WALLA WALLA, WA – A Home Cleanup Hotline for victims of the flooding in northern Oregon and southern Washington state is open from now through February 28, 2020.
Residents should call (844) 965-1386 for help with home cleanup. As they are able, reputable and vetted relief agencies may assist them in cutting fallen trees, removing drywall, insulation, flooring, furniture, appliances, tarp roofs, etc. All services are free but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.
This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration. Volunteers work free of charge and provide the tools and equipment necessary to complete the work.
TO REQUEST HELP, CALL: (844) 965-1386
The hotline comes from Walla Walla County’s partnership with Team Rubicon, Washington Conservation Corps, Walla Walla University, and others.