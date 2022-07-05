WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Numerous fire agencies responded to a residential fire on 2002 Glenn Erin Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on July 4 after callers told dispatch a car and garage were on fire, and the fire was spreading to the house. Initially, Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 were dispatched. They were joined by Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and the College Place Fire Department.
Crews reported arriving to a single-story home with an attached garage on fire. They noted two vehicles next to the garage, both on fire. Firefighters tried to keep the fire from spreading into the house even more, as it was already noted in the attic, according to Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles.
The fire was considered under control by 11:15 p.m. Crews stayed past midnight to help clean up and be sure the fire was entirely out.
The fire was caused by fireworks, according to Knowles. He reports sparks from fireworks in the area landed on combustibles that had been between the garage and cars, igniting the fire. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
