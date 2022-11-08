SELAH, Wash.-
The Selah Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, at the High Valley Mobile Court on Wenas Road.
Fire crews arrived to find the front side of a mobile home on fire.
According to Lieutenant Scott Willis of the Selah Fire Department, the residents of the home got out before the fire.
The home was completely destroyed. An investigator from the Yakima County Fire Marshall's Office will conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire, but Willis says it does not appear to be suspicious.
In addition to Selah Fire, the Gleed Fire Department, Yakima Training Center Fire, and Selah Police, also responded to the house fire.
The residents of the home are now being helped by Red Cross Northwest.
