What you'll need
1 can of condensed milk
1 can of evaporated milk
4 eggs
Imitation vanilla
Granulated Sugar
a inch pan
a slightly bigger pan your nine inch pan will fit in
blender
Directions
My mom has been making this flan as long as I can remember for family gatherings. It's super tasty and will sure to be a hit at your next gathering. One flan usually serves about 10 people.
First, you'll make the caramel for the top of the flan. Take your granulated sugar and pour some into a nine inch pan. You can add as much as you want depending on how sweet you want the caramel.
Put your pan with sugar in it on the stove at medium heat. Stir the sugar as it melts to spread it out in the pan. You're done when all the sugar is melted.
Next, take your can of evaporated milk and your condensed milk and pour them into your blender. When you're done with that, add four eggs into the blender and a small stream of imitation vanilla and blend it all together.
While that blends, take your bigger pan and fill it with two cups of water and place it onto the stove. Take your nine inch pan and place it inside the bigger pan, then pour the blender contents into the nine inch pan.
Put the stove on low heat and let it boil for 30 minutes.
After 30 minutes, put the flan in the fridge for at least four hours. The longer it's in the fridge the better.
After four hours, it's ready to eat!
Enjoy!