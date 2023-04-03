IRRIGON, Ore.- A 911 call on Sunday night dispatched four officers to a home after reports of a man with a gun trying to enter the caller's home. The caller ended the call telling dispatch he had to go because the man was in the house.
Morrow County Patrol Sargeant Gordon Adams responded as Boardman Police Sgt. Fye assisted and called Oregon State Police for backup.
Officers arrived and investigated the scene before finding three people in the home who were detained without incident.
Two of the three have been booked into the Umatilla County Jail.
Joel Ernesto Rodriguez was charged with robbery, burglary, two counts of harassment, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and trespassing. Rodriguez was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and was arrested on a Parole and Probation Detainer.
25-year-old Irrigon resident, Kaylee Lynn Mack was booked into jail with charges including robbery, burglary and trespassing.
Shavon Lee-Onne Erickson was arrested for another Umatilla County warrant, but officers were advised to release the subject for the warrant.
