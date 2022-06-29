Home, RV and furniture burn in Walla Walla fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters in Walla Walla responded to a house fire at 6:38 p.m. on June 28 at 1224 N Clinton Street. Dispatch was told furniture was burning by a camper and the fire was approaching the side of a house, according to a press release from Brenden Koch, City of Walla Walla Communications Manager.
Walla Walla Fire Stations 1, 2 and 4 were dispatched to the scene. When crews got there, the outside of a home was on fire, along with the RV. Koch reports they started working to put out the fire and make sure no one was inside.
The fire was under control by 6:51 p.m., but cleanup efforts continued for another two hours.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is not currently known, but an estimated $20,000 worth of damage was reported by Koch.
