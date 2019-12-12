PASCO, WA - Late K-9 Lemon's handler Officer Madsen got a sweet surprise from local home-schooled children on Thursday.

Pasco PD made a Facebook post saying the home school group had visited the department back on October 15 for a tour, which had included a K-9 demo featuring K-9 Lemon and his driver, Officer Josh Madsen.

When the children learned that Lemon had passed away, they showed up on Thursday with "original Lemon-inspired art" and cards for Officer Madsen. They also brought a sandwich buffet and cake for everyone at the department.

Pasco Police also stated in another Facebook post on Thursday that the community's outpouring of support after Lemon's passing generated nearly $2,400 through the Pasco Cares Memorial Fund to support K-9 officers in Pasco. Officer Madsen and the police department thank the community for giving generously in the wake of Lemon's passing.