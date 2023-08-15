WALLA WALLA, Wash.-Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile with non-life threatening injuries early on the morning of August 15.
Walla Walla PD Officers responded to reports of a home being shot at on the 200 block of Tausick Way around 4:05 a.m.
Officers arrived at the home and found evidence of the shooting and a juvenile victim inside with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. WWPD secured the scene and paramedics entered the home and treated the victim before transporting them to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
According to Walla Walla Police the shooting is not believed to have been random and no suspect/s have been identified at this time. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact WWPD at 509-527-4344.
An officer on their way to the shooting scene on Highway 12 near Wilbur Ave. turned on their lights to stop a speeding car when the car drove off the road and crashed into a field according to the WWPD.
The driver is not believed to have been involved in the shooting and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating the crash as a separate incident.
