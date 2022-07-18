MABTON-Washington
Deputies responding to a report of a shooting on Sunday evening on the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Rd in Mabton arrived to find one man deceased from an apparent shotgun wound.
The man reportedly entered the home uninvited with a gun in his waistband. A confrontation between the intruder and the homeowner ensued, as both men went outside armed with guns. When the intruder refused to drop his gun the homeowner shot him.
The homeowner, a convicted felon, was arrested for suspicion of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
It is believed that the homeowner and the deceased, identified as Mathew James Rand, 30, of Grandview knew each other.
The homeowner was selling stolen property for Rand and the two had a disagreement about the amount of stolen property being sold. The homeowner believed that Rand was going to shoot him during the altercation.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide they are asked to contact Yakima Detective Garcia at adrian.garcia@co.yakima.wa.us, or send a tip through www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or call 574-2500.
