Homeowner knocks down basement fire before calling KFD

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dayton Street around 9 p.m. on June 24.
A fire started in one room on the lower floor of the split level home, which the homeowner knocked down with a fire extinguisher, according to Battalion Chief Mike Barnett. This slowed the fire down enough for him to close the doors, evacuate and call for help.
When crews arrived, the fire was almost out, but smoke was in the basement. KFD worked on ventilating the house so it was safe for the owner to reenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.