WALLA WALLA, WA - On Friday night a driver landed his car on top of a parked one at a home in Walla Walla on Tieten St. and Fern Ave. The reason why the car landed there is because he hit the landscaping boulder placed in front of the home.

The owner of the home says this is the eighth time a car has crashed into the home and the third time since she moved in 20 years ago. The homeowner put the boulder in front of the home as a way to prevent this from happening unfortunately the boulder didn't completely stop the car.

"Had that rock not been there it would have gone clear through the garage hit any car or vehicle in there and driven it through the back part of the house," said Marylin Kovach.

Although this was the third time, she will vividly remember this the most because of the sound the car made when it crashed.

"I was in the master bedroom and it shook like an earthquake and believe me I know earthquakes," said Kovach.

Kovach is glad that her and her family are safe. Unfortunately she believes the estimate to get everything repaired will cost close to $15,000. She is also willing to try anything to prevent the next crash like getting a bigger boulder or adding more of them. Kovach hopes the city would also look into putting a stop light at that intersection.

Walla Walla Police are still investigating whether or not to charge the man with any charges. That is because alcohol was found in the car but they were unable to test if the driver was impaired because too much time had past between the crash and when they found him at the hospital.