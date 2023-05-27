BENTON CITY, Wash. -- A homeowner who tried to burn weeds with a propane torch caused a fast-moving wildfire near SR 224 on Red Mountain Road.
UPDATE 3:53 P.M.
According to a reporter on scene who spoke to crews, the fire spread to sage brush in the area and destroyed several small sheds and cars.
Firefighters have stopped the progression of the fire as of now, but SR 224 will remain closed for at least another hour.
The homeowner received minor burns.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Multiple fire departments are on scene of a fast-moving wild fire that has closed SR 224.
SR 224 is closed between Mayo Loop and Red Mountain Road
Several buildings are at risk of the fire.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while firefighters work.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
