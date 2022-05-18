UNITED STATES -
May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every three and a half minutes, someone dies of a stroke.
A quick response is important. To identify a stroke, remember the acronym FAST: face, arms, speech, time.
FACE: Someone having a stroke will experience sudden numbness or weakness in the face. Ask them to smile. Is one side droopy?
ARMS: Someone having a stroke may feel weak or numb in their arm or leg, specifically on one side. Ask them to raise both their arms up. Is one drifting down?
SPEECH: Someone having a stroke will suffer from sudden confusion, have trouble speaking and/or have trouble understanding speech. Ask them to repeat a simple sentence. Did they slur?
TIME: If someone exhibits any of these signs, it is time to call 9-1-1.
