May is National Stroke Awareness Month. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every three and a half minutes, someone dies of a stroke. 

A quick response is important. To identify a stroke, remember the acronym FAST: face, arms, speech, time. 

FACE: Someone having a stroke will experience sudden numbness or weakness in the face. Ask them to smile. Is one side droopy?

ARMS: Someone having a stroke may feel weak or numb in their arm or leg, specifically on one side. Ask them to raise both their arms up. Is one drifting down?

SPEECH: Someone having a stroke will suffer from sudden confusion, have trouble speaking and/or have trouble understanding speech. Ask them to repeat a simple sentence. Did they slur? 

TIME: If someone exhibits any of these signs, it is time to call 9-1-1. 