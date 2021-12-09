RICHLAND, WA - Dusti Hayes has been baking since she was a child with her grandma. Now, she has her own business Cupcake Creations, where she bakes holiday-themed cocoa bombs!
"They're hot chocolate but in ball form." said Hayes. "Every holiday break when I'd go with my grandma it would loads of hot chocolate!"
Cupcake Creations was started in 2015 after Dusti returned to Tri-Cities from serving in the military. She also works full time at the Hampton Inn.
"This is what I do every day after work. Make cocoa bombs." said Hayes.
Last year, the cocoa bomb trend erupted during the pandemic. So much so that Hayes made 2,000 cocoa bombs.
These cocoa bombs come in all kind of flavors including, classic hot cocoa, peppermint, hazelnut, caramel, even mocha flavors. She also offers mini cocoa bombs that you can purchase in packages.
You can order through her Facebook page or Instagram @dustis_creations. Hurry soon, her orders are filling up!