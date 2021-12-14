PASCO, WA - 25-year-old Jazmin Crisol Ortiz taught herself how to make clay earrings during the start of COVID-19 quarantine. Now, more than 5,000 Instagram followers later, her earrings are being sold all over the country.
"I never expected that my earrings would turn into a business." said Ortiz.
It all started when she needed to find something to keep her busy during quarantine. Then, she started making earrings for her mom and family. As soon as her friends and friends of friends got wind, she then started having to take orders.
"And my mom suggested I get a business license and here I am now." said Ortiz.
Ortiz makes these earrings with clay from the United Kingdom, first staring out rolling out clay with cookie rollers and cookie stencils.
"Then I started to learn more and make earrings with actual jewelry equipment. I did so much research on what is the best product." said Ortiz.
Ortiz story is one of hard work and overcoming adversity.
"I want other kids to know they can make a business no matter what. I am a Latina who was raised by a single mom who was living paycheck to paycheck. Now, here I am." said Ortiz.
Her earrings are hypoallergenic and affordable.
"I also want people to remember that small business owners have day jobs too." said Ortiz. She's a paralegal for a law firm, which is why orders may take a couple weeks.
"I want to put my heart and soul into all my work. So in order for me to be healthy and give you my best work, I need to take time making these intricate earrings." said Ortiz.
You can follow her business on Instagram at @aretesdesol. Her business website is also set to launch next Wednesday.