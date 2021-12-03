UNION GAP, WA - When shopping for holiday gifts, shop local. Give the gift of life with a new plant at The Cascade Garden Shop, located in the Valley Mall.
Warning: you may squeal with excitement when you first walk into the store.
Why should you gift a plant this holiday season?
"They bring happiness, they bring life, they clean out air, they make us happier and healthier," said owner, Eileen Weresch.
The Cascade Garden Shop can hold your purchased plants to keep safe until Christmas.
"Especially if you buy a big plant, it can be really hard to keep a secret," said Weresch.
With so many plants to choose from, how do you pick the best one to gift?
Weresch said they are happy to answer any questions you may have. She can help you pick out plants for beginners or special preferences.
Along with plants, you can shop crystals, jewelry, and floral gifts at The Cascade Garden Shop.