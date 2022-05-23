Homicide in Toppenish near Resplandor Del Rey church

TOPPENISH, WA - One person is dead after a shooting in Toppenish on Sunday evening.
Deputies were sent to the area of N Meyers Rd. and Fraley Cut Off Rd. for a report of shots being fired, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Resplandor Del Rey church did not have anything to do with the shooting.
Toppenish Police Department told YCSO a car crashed into a cinder block wall around the 100 block of North K St. in Toppenish, where the driver of the vehicle had a gunshot wound.
Deputies arrived at both locations and determined the shooting started on N Meyers Rd.
The victim was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Detectives and a crime scene investigator were called out to process the crime scene.
The victim was 32-year-old Eric Paredes from Zillah.
If you have any information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Williams via email at michael.williams@co.yakima.wa.us.
You can also send a tip through crime stoppers, or call YCSO at (509) 574-2500.
Reference Case #22C07978.
This is a developing story that will be updated with more information...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.