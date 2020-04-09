ELLENSBURG, WA - The Ellensburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred last night (April, 8) around 10:10pm in an apartment complex at 300 East Helena Ave. Officers were initially dispatched to a weapons complaint where several people heard a gunshot. While officers were responding KITTCOM received additional information of one victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers made contact with the eventual suspect and victim. Officers detained the suspect and attempted life saving efforts on the victim until Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue arrived, and later transported the victim to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Joel Allen Hanson, a 46 year old Ellensburg resident, was arrested and booked on a recommended charge of 1st Degree Murder. Hanson will likely have additional charges filed through the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim has tentatively been identified as a 27 year old male with a most recent residence in the Yakima area. The confirmation of the victim’s identity will be handled through the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation to this point has revealed the victim and Hanson were acquaintances and this was not a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing as there were reports of two other subjects at the location with the victim at the time of the shooting. These two individuals are believed to have witnessed the shooting then fled the scene. We know they attempted contact with at least one residence in the area asking for help. Detectives believe they may have attempted to gain assistance from other residences in the area. If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of this incident, or you have any information on this shooting, you are encouraged to call the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.

Description of potential witnesses:

Potential witness #1: Hispanic female described as being in her 20's, with long dark hair which contained

colored highlights. Possibly wearing blue jeans, holding some sort of high heeled shoes, and had a white cell phone. She had large distinct bags under her eyes.

Potential witness #2: Hispanic male described as being in his 30's, possibly had a neck tattoo and short hair. He was seen wearing a baseball style hat, sweatshirt and pants.

We want to extend our appreciation to our agency partners for their assistance and quick response last night. Within minutes of the call being dispatched there were several Officers from area agencies who responding and helped secure the scene. Tragedies like this are not common in our community so when they do occur it really takes the efforts of all law enforcement and first responders to support one another.