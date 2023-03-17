FINLEY, Wash.- A body found by the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Finley has been determined to be a homicide. The body was found on March 14 around 10th Avenue and Yew Street.
The victim was identified and his family was notified. Detectives are still investigating the death, but an autopsy showed the cause of death to be homicide.
BCSO says it seems to be an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Boehning with BCSO at 509-735-6555 Ext 7201 or Cameron.Boehning@co.benton.wa.us
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
