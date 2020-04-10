YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Nation Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of Branch Road. When patrol units arrived, they discovered two female victim’s dead at the location.
A 33-year-old male subject, who lived a short distance away, was taken into custody at the location of the homicide and was treated for injuries to his hands. It appears at this time that the suspect used an edged weapon to commit the crimes. Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for 4-10-2020. Names will not be released at this time.