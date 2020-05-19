SUNNYSIDE, WA – Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sunnyside Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of SLI Rd outside of Sunnyside for a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that appeared to have been shot.
When deputies arrived, Sunnyside officers had secured the crime scene for us and we called out detectives to process the crime scene. We also called the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management to fly their drone to get photos and videos of the crime scene.
An autopsy was performed at the Yakima County Coroner’s Office and it was determined the male died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The male was identified as 34-year-old Francisco Cortes-Ochoa from Toppenish.
There are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please call CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org or Detective Dan Cypher at (509) 574-2566.