Honda stripped for parts, found burning in Benton City

BENTON CITY, WA - Honda Civics and Honda Accords are still the most stolen cars in America: specifically the older models from the late 90s to early 2000s... but why the older, out-of-date models?

Well, they're the easiest to steal.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says by 2017 the number of stolen Honda Civics was more than 45,000, and the Honda Accord was at nearly 44,000.

The answer to why the Honda is targeted the most is because they hold resale value and thieves usually profit from stripping and selling parts to repair shops and junkyards.

One local man who asked not to be identified, explained what happened to him after authorities found his stolen Honda burned and stripped for parts just this week.

"The towing company gets called out to pick it up has to bring it back to their lot... I get stuck with the towing bill and I also get stuck with storage fees while it's there," the man said.

The car now looks like what he calls a burnt soda can.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says to avoid this whole situation, use common sense: lock your car and take your keys. Also try to use a tracking device, or even an immobilizing device.

Generally speaking, if your car cannot start, it can't be stolen.

And although locking your car sounds obvious, the National Insurance Crime Bureau says many cars are stolen because owners are making it easy for thieves and simply not locking their cars.