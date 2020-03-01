PASCO, WA - This weekend, the Pasco Red Lion Hotel helped the Tri Cities' favorite honorary K9 check more items off his bucket list.
Eddie Spaghetti, a terminally ill dog, was a VIP guest on Saturday.
The 'king for the night' enjoyed a jacuzzi suite and a bubble bath filled with rubber duckies, a professional photo shoot, massage, and a special meal.
He also made a special appearance at the Grizzly Bear Night Club.
Mikey's Chance Canine rescue says it "appreciates all their efforts for this one special dog who is learning that even when life can't be long, it can be sweet."