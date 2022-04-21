TRI-CITIES, WASH. - Ed Dailey was known for his Legends of Country Show Sunday mornings on 127.7 KORD. For 26 years, he allowed listeners to reminisce on the early days of country music and radio.
I spoke with Paul Drake, manager at KORD. He tells me the phone lines during the Sunday morning shows would be flooded with callers. Callers would want to get to know Ed and ask for help at times.
Paul says, Ed was in complete control of the show. He would control the music, the guests, the the stories and more.
Chris Loid, a local country artist, tells me Ed Dailey was like no other. To him, Ed was so much more than just a friend.
Chris and Ed met when Christ just 12-years old. He would attend Gospel concerts with his mother, one of the times, Ed was there.
He told me Ed would say, "You have a great voice, you just have to control it."
"When it came time to actually spread my wings he was just like, 'let go dude. you only live once and you're never going to know and you need to go do it.," says Chris Loid.
Allen Osborne from the band Stompin'Ground, says Ed was like a brother to him. They even called him the 6th member of Stompin'Ground.
He tells me, Ed Dailey was the person to help everyone he could. He would go around feeding the homeless and helping local veterans in need.
Ed also worked as a radio instructor for Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick. His friends say he remembered every student he ever had.
They say it was a testament to how much he loved his job and cared for the students he reached.
The Tri-Cities community is coming together to honor him in more ways than expected. From benefit concerts to memorial services, Ed's legacy certainly won't be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.